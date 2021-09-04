why Sanofi [SNY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.40

Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] jumped around 0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $52.60 at the close of the session, up 0.13%. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Dupixent® (dupilumab) pivotal trial meets all primary and secondary endpoints becoming first biologic medicine to significantly reduce signs and symptoms of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in children as young as 6 months.

Dupixent rapidly improved symptoms after first dose, improving itch in one week and skin clearance in two weeks.

Sanofi stock is now 8.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNY Stock saw the intraday high of $52.745 and lowest of $52.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.26, which means current price is +16.45% above from all time high which was touched on 06/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, SNY reached a trading volume of 1801307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sanofi [SNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNY shares is $63.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sanofi shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Sanofi stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sanofi is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

How has SNY stock performed recently?

Sanofi [SNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, SNY shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for Sanofi [SNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.84, while it was recorded at 52.09 for the last single week of trading, and 50.34 for the last 200 days.

Sanofi [SNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sanofi’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Sanofi [SNY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sanofi go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Sanofi [SNY]

There are presently around $10,717 million, or 8.20% of SNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 70,280,548, which is approximately 1.765% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 17,885,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $940.76 million in SNY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $868.95 million in SNY stock with ownership of nearly 13.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

286 institutional holders increased their position in Sanofi [NASDAQ:SNY] by around 11,818,551 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 7,144,019 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 184,777,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,740,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNY stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,296,678 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 779,691 shares during the same period.