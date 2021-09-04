Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] moved up 2.42: Why It’s Important

Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX: SLI] closed the trading session at $6.76 on 09/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.25, while the highest price level was $6.89. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Standard Lithium Provides Update on its El Dorado, Arkansas Project and SiFT Lithium Carbonate Plant.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, offered an update on the installation of the SiFT lithium carbonate plant at its flagship South Arkansas project and other related developments.

The installation of the ‘SiFT’ lithium carbonate plant is completed, with all major connections made to the existing plant, and the installation of a new weatherproof enclosure (see Figure 1 below). ‘Wet’ commissioning of the SiFT Plant is ongoing, and it is expected that fully integrated operations will commence during September. Standard Lithium has also installed and commissioned a novel osmotically assisted High Pressure Reverse Osmosis (HPRO) unit at the demonstration plant in El Dorado (see Figure 2 below). This unit sits between LiSTR and SiFT and is used to concentrate the lithium chloride product continuously produced by the existing LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) plant, so that it can then be converted to lithium carbonate. The HPRO unit is now operational and is being integrated into the overall process flow at the plant.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 202.46 percent and weekly performance of 21.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 163.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 117.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, SLI reached to a volume of 2567942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard Lithium Ltd. is set at 0.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.80. With this latest performance, SLI shares dropped by -8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 599.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.10 for Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.86, while it was recorded at 5.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.62 for the last 200 days.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.50 and a Current Ratio set at 20.50.

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.15% of SLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLI stocks are: HIGHPOINT ADVISOR GROUP LLC with ownership of 15,640, which is approximately 18.038% of the company’s market cap and around 4.92% of the total institutional ownership; SONORA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in SLI stocks shares; and PACITTI GROUP INC., currently with $1000.0 in SLI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX:SLI] by around 2,390 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 14,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.