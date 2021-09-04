Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] Stock trading around $85.26 per share: What’s Next?

Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE: SIG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.60%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Signet Jewelers Reports Second Quarter Results Above Expectations And Raises FY22 Guidance.

Same store sales(1) up 97.4% with operating profit more than threefold to this time last year.

Strong customer response to Connected Commerce and differentiated assortment across banners.

Over the last 12 months, SIG stock rose by 358.63%. The one-year Signet Jewelers Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.91. The average equity rating for SIG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.23 billion, with 52.10 million shares outstanding and 51.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 896.87K shares, SIG stock reached a trading volume of 2110129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIG shares is $74.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Signet Jewelers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $60 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Signet Jewelers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $60, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on SIG stock. On January 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SIG shares from 40 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signet Jewelers Limited is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.60. With this latest performance, SIG shares gained by 38.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 358.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.25 for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.42, while it was recorded at 81.10 for the last single week of trading, and 54.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Signet Jewelers Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67 and a Gross Margin at +33.04. Signet Jewelers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.29.

Return on Total Capital for SIG is now 3.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.20. Additionally, SIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] managed to generate an average of -$700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Signet Jewelers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

SIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Signet Jewelers Limited go to 7.00%.

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,287 million, or 97.50% of SIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,529,906, which is approximately -2.535% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 6,608,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $563.41 million in SIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $519.5 million in SIG stock with ownership of nearly 7.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signet Jewelers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE:SIG] by around 5,559,722 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 5,128,426 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 39,593,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,281,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIG stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,885,673 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,065,939 shares during the same period.