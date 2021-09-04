Raymond James lifts EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE: ENLC] gained 5.43% or 0.3 points to close at $5.82 with a heavy trading volume of 2111779 shares. The company report on August 18, 2021 that EnLink Midstream to Present at Virtual Investor Conferences.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) announced that it will participate in virtual investor conferences. On Wednesday, August 18, and Thursday, August 19, Barry E. Davis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Pablo G. Mercado, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in individual sessions at the virtual 2021 Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference.

On Wednesday, September 1, Scott Goldberg, Vice President of the EnLink Carbon Solutions Group, will virtually present as part of the Jefferies’ ESG Summit: Net Zero & the Roads Less Traveled sector panel titled, “Corporate Experience on Sustainability, Climate and Net Zero.”.

It opened the trading session at $5.53, the shares rose to $5.85 and dropped to $5.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENLC points out that the company has recorded 16.63% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -173.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, ENLC reached to a volume of 2111779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENLC shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENLC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for EnLink Midstream LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for EnLink Midstream LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ENLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EnLink Midstream LLC is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENLC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENLC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for ENLC stock

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.81. With this latest performance, ENLC shares gained by 12.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.96 for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.67, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.79 for the last 200 days.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.51 and a Gross Margin at +13.15. EnLink Midstream LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.76.

Return on Total Capital for ENLC is now 4.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 313.45. Additionally, ENLC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 288.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] managed to generate an average of -$394,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.EnLink Midstream LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]

There are presently around $1,078 million, or 84.90% of ENLC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENLC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 45,404,355, which is approximately -1.176% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 34,981,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.59 million in ENLC stocks shares; and CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $115.43 million in ENLC stock with ownership of nearly -1.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EnLink Midstream LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE:ENLC] by around 20,125,863 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 11,267,356 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 153,860,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,254,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENLC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,844,139 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,340,082 shares during the same period.