Market cap of ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC] reaches 83.45M – now what?

ABVC BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ABVC] closed the trading session at $3.53 on 09/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.22, while the highest price level was $3.55. The company report on September 1, 2021 that ABVC BioPharma Announces New PCT Filings for MDD and ADHD Treatments.

via NewMediaWire – ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology, announced it has filed new PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) applications in connection with its medicines that treat major depressive disorder (MDD) and Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The two PCT applications describe the treatment methods of oral administrating compositions containing Radix Polygalae (Polygala tenuifolia Willd) extract (PDC-1421). PDC-1421 is the active ingredient for both the company’s MDD and ADHD drugs.

A recently completed Phase II Part II clinical study for ABVC’s MDD medicine was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center trial, involving 60 adult patients with confirmed moderate to severe MDD who were treated with PDC-1421 three times a day for six weeks. PDC-1421 met the pre-specified primary endpoint by demonstrating a highly significant 13.2-point reduction in the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score by Intention-To-Treat (ITT) analysis, averaged over the 6-week treatment period (overall treatment effect) from baseline, as compared to 9.2-point reduction of the placebo group. By Per-Protocol (PP) analysis, PDC-1421 showed a dose dependent efficacy toward MDD in which high dose (2 x 380 mg) gave 13.4-point reduction in MADRS total score from baseline and low dose (380 mg) gave 10.4-point reduction as compared to 8.6 in the placebo group. The patients exhibited no severe adverse events.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.78 percent and weekly performance of 23.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, ABVC reached to a volume of 1772690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABVC BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 166.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 58.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

ABVC stock trade performance evaluation

ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.00. With this latest performance, ABVC shares gained by 15.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.34 for ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.97, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 4.55 for the last 200 days.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ABVC BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.