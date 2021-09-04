Cigna Corporation [CI] gain 4.82% so far this year. What now?

Cigna Corporation [NYSE: CI] gained 3.39% or 7.16 points to close at $218.21 with a heavy trading volume of 2516801 shares. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Cigna and Hartford HealthCare Reach Agreement to Keep Quality Care Affordable.

Cigna (NYSE: CI) and Hartford HealthCare have reached a multi-year agreement that ensures Cigna customers will have continued access to Hartford HealthCare’s hospitals, facilities and providers for quality care at predictable, affordable rates. The new agreement was reached two months before the existing agreement would have expired at the end of October.

“We are so pleased that these two respected Connecticut-based organizations are working together on behalf of patients throughout our entire system of care,” said Jeffrey A. Flaks, president and chief executive officer of Hartford HealthCare. “We are happy to have a partner who shares our values and our vision.”.

It opened the trading session at $211.52, the shares rose to $219.58 and dropped to $211.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CI points out that the company has recorded -5.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, CI reached to a volume of 2516801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cigna Corporation [CI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $275.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Cigna Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $300 to $285. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Cigna Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $290 to $267, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on CI stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CI shares from 304 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cigna Corporation is set at 5.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.75.

Trading performance analysis for CI stock

Cigna Corporation [CI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.01. With this latest performance, CI shares dropped by -5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for Cigna Corporation [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 223.58, while it was recorded at 211.81 for the last single week of trading, and 228.76 for the last 200 days.

Cigna Corporation [CI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cigna Corporation [CI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cigna Corporation go to 12.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cigna Corporation [CI]

There are presently around $66,023 million, or 90.80% of CI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,738,357, which is approximately -2.923% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,815,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.85 billion in CI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.26 billion in CI stock with ownership of nearly -14.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

583 institutional holders increased their position in Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI] by around 13,110,714 shares. Additionally, 498 investors decreased positions by around 18,499,511 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 270,954,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,564,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CI stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,357,458 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,264,217 shares during the same period.