XP Inc. [XP] moved up 2.32: Why It’s Important

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] gained 2.32% on the last trading session, reaching $51.17 price per share at the time. The company report on August 21, 2021 that Update on the Merger of XPart Into XP.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced that, in line with the Merger Protocol signed between XP Inc. and XPart and XP Part’s notice about its Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on October 1, 2021, the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting to deliberate on the merger of XPart into the Company on the same date. Details about the Annual General Meeting will be provided on a timely manner.

XP believes that the obligations agreed to by its controlling shareholders pursuant to the transaction will enhance its corporate governance structure and contribute to improve its capital structure and leverage capacity, so that the controlling shareholders of XP and GA will be the only holders of Class B shares of XP, which are entitled to 10 votes per share. Therefore, controlling shareholders are expected to increase their voting rights from 55.4% to 68.3%. Additionally, the Company’s flexibility for certain strategic decisions will be enhanced following the elimination of veto rights previously held by Itaú Unibanco.

XP Inc. represents 559.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.90 billion with the latest information. XP stock price has been found in the range of $49.53 to $53.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 2892044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XP Inc. [XP]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on XP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for XP stock

XP Inc. [XP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.82. With this latest performance, XP shares gained by 12.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.89 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.28, while it was recorded at 49.48 for the last single week of trading, and 42.17 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +67.30. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.35.

Return on Total Capital for XP is now 6.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XP Inc. [XP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 320.38. Additionally, XP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XP Inc. [XP] managed to generate an average of $110,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

XP Inc. [XP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 5.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at XP Inc. [XP]

There are presently around $9,025 million, or 49.30% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 46,202,650, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 47.82% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 23,217,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in XP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $895.09 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly -2.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 13,619,497 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 13,757,938 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 148,986,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,364,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,520,859 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,399,535 shares during the same period.