Wolfe Research slashes price target on Aon plc [AON] – find out why.

Aon plc [NYSE: AON] gained 0.76% on the last trading session, reaching $290.57 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Hospitals Accelerate Hiring and Bolster Benefits a Year After Pandemic Lockdowns Create Financial Stress, Aon reports.

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) reports that 40 percent of hospitals surveyed have accelerated hiring to meet surging demand in medical services following COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, according to the firm’s 16th annual Benefits Survey of Hospitals released. Another 36 percent plan for normal hiring and 24 percent are being cautious, delaying or issuing a hiring freeze, according to Aon, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions.

The findings provide a stark contrast to cost-cutting measures hospitals put in place in 2020 during the pandemic lockdowns, when 54 percent instituted furloughs, 45 percent laid off workers, 15 percent suspended 401(k) or 403(b) retirement plan contributions and 10 percent announced voluntary separation programs.

Aon plc represents 227.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $64.67 billion with the latest information. AON stock price has been found in the range of $287.66 to $290.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, AON reached a trading volume of 1945432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aon plc [AON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AON shares is $274.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AON stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Aon plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Aon plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $265, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on AON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aon plc is set at 4.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for AON in the course of the last twelve months was 27.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for AON stock

Aon plc [AON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, AON shares gained by 12.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.16 for Aon plc [AON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 257.00, while it was recorded at 287.26 for the last single week of trading, and 234.47 for the last 200 days.

Aon plc [AON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aon plc [AON] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.12. Aon plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.79.

Return on Total Capital for AON is now 22.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aon plc [AON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 255.36. Additionally, AON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 235.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aon plc [AON] managed to generate an average of $39,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Aon plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Aon plc [AON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aon plc go to 14.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aon plc [AON]

There are presently around $65,480 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AON stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 19,474,366, which is approximately -0.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,956,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.93 billion in AON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.81 billion in AON stock with ownership of nearly -3.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aon plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in Aon plc [NYSE:AON] by around 14,876,718 shares. Additionally, 367 investors decreased positions by around 14,288,855 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 196,184,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,350,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AON stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,516,681 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 3,379,978 shares during the same period.