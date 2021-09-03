William Blair slashes price target on Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB] – find out why.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ASMB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.38%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Assembly Bio Announces Decision to Discontinue Clinical Development of ABI-H2158.

–Decision follows observation of elevated alanine transaminase (ALT) levels in Phase 2 study–Company will focus on advancing ongoing triple combination studies and earlier pipeline candidates.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), announced its decision to discontinue development of ABI-H2158 (2158) following the observation of elevated ALT levels consistent with drug-induced hepatotoxicity in an ongoing Phase 2 trial.

Over the last 12 months, ASMB stock dropped by -83.63%. The average equity rating for ASMB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.80 million, with 42.88 million shares outstanding and 33.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, ASMB stock reached a trading volume of 4121741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Assembly Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $10, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on ASMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assembly Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40.

ASMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.38. With this latest performance, ASMB shares dropped by -9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.72 for Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.62, while it was recorded at 3.66 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Assembly Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.89. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.57.

Return on Total Capital for ASMB is now -24.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.21. Additionally, ASMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB] managed to generate an average of -$447,137 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 14.80.

ASMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assembly Biosciences Inc. go to 17.00%.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $88 million, or 60.50% of ASMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASMB stocks are: SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P. with ownership of 2,227,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,224,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.27 million in ASMB stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $6.89 million in ASMB stock with ownership of nearly 36.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Assembly Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Assembly Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ASMB] by around 3,732,315 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 5,450,615 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 17,861,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,044,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASMB stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 373,424 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,334,781 shares during the same period.