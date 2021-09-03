why Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.00

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] traded at a high on 09/02/21, posting a 2.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.96. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Envista Announces Participation In Baird Global Healthcare Conference.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) (“Envista”) announced that the company will participate in the Baird Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:35 PM ET.

Investors will be able to access the presentation through Envista’s Investor Relations website under the subheading Events and Presentations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1985056 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Envista Holdings Corporation stands at 2.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.42%.

The market cap for NVST stock reached $6.88 billion, with 161.20 million shares outstanding and 160.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, NVST reached a trading volume of 1985056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $53.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $31 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on NVST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 16.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has NVST stock performed recently?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.18. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.75 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.07, while it was recorded at 42.99 for the last single week of trading, and 39.56 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.41 and a Gross Margin at +53.11. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.46.

Return on Total Capital for NVST is now 3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.24. Additionally, NVST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] managed to generate an average of $2,685 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to -3.36%.

Insider trade positions for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

There are presently around $7,830 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,652,391, which is approximately 0.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,415,575 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $721.63 million in NVST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $654.88 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly 4.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 28,419,098 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 27,235,611 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 122,461,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,116,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,565,183 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,830,409 shares during the same period.