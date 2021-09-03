Wall Street Analyst Resumed DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. What else is Wall St. saying

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.20%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that DocuSign Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world’s #1 eSignature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, announced results for its fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021.

“I’m proud of how our team has continued to stay in front of the evolving COVID business environment, helping our over one million customers and over one billion users move forward. This has driven strong performance for our business, reflected in our 50% year-over-year Q2 revenue growth,” said Dan Springer, DocuSign’s CEO. “Organizations of all types and sizes are leveraging the power of the Agreement Cloud to digitize the most foundational process of doing business—the agreement process—starting with eSignature. In partnership with our customers, we are eliminating paper, automating end-to-end agreement processes, and enabling better experiences in the anywhere economy.”.

Over the last 12 months, DOCU stock rose by 11.09%. The one-year DocuSign Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.65. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.32 billion, with 194.34 million shares outstanding and 190.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, DOCU stock reached a trading volume of 3634966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $292.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DOCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 8.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 235.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 184.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 292.70, while it was recorded at 298.49 for the last single week of trading, and 242.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc. Fundamentals:

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DOCU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 56.00%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,568 million, or 79.10% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,951,794, which is approximately 3.852% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,240,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.31 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.23 billion in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 24.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

533 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 22,905,427 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 12,960,775 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 115,431,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,298,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,588,868 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 3,232,833 shares during the same period.