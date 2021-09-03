VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [VIH] is 1.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [NASDAQ: VIH] gained 3.12% on the last trading session, reaching $10.26 price per share at the time. The company report on July 7, 2021 that VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Plans to File Amendment No. 2 to the Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Bakkt Holdings, LLC.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIHAU, VIH and VIHAW) (“VIH”), announced that it plans to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Amendment No. 2 to the registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) in the coming days, which will include a preliminary proxy statement of VIH with respect to the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Bakkt Holdings, LLC (“Bakkt”), a digital asset marketplace. The Registration Statement will include updated disclosures to respond to SEC comments and will represent further progress towards the closing of the Business Combination.

VIH commented, “As we enter the third quarter, we continue to engage and work closely with regulators to complete their review of our registration statement and look forward to the conclusion of that process. We have established June 28, 2021 as the record date for the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders to approve the anticipated Business Combination. We remain confident in Bakkt’s strong position in the marketplace and expect to provide another update when we have additional information regarding the closing date for the Business Combination.”.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings represents 25.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $265.73 million with the latest information. VIH stock price has been found in the range of $9.96 to $10.535.

If compared to the average trading volume of 508.58K shares, VIH reached a trading volume of 5779330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for VIH stock

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [VIH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, VIH shares gained by 3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.38% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.06 for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [VIH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 10.03 for the last single week of trading.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [VIH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [VIH]

32 institutional holders increased their position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [NASDAQ:VIH] by around 2,118,240 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,186,604 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 9,536,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,840,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIH stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,833,129 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,736,260 shares during the same period.