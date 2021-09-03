Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] Stock trading around $315.94 per share: What’s Next?

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] loss -5.36% or -17.88 points to close at $315.94 with a heavy trading volume of 3691996 shares. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Veeva Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results.

Total Revenues of $455.6M, up 29% Year Over Year; Subscription Services Revenues of $366.4M, up 29% Year Over Year.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, announced results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $313.89, the shares rose to $316.77 and dropped to $306.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VEEV points out that the company has recorded 24.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -34.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 606.77K shares, VEEV reached to a volume of 3691996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEEV shares is $337.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Veeva Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $336 to $385. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Veeva Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $320 to $345, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on VEEV stock. On September 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VEEV shares from 340 to 350.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeva Systems Inc. is set at 7.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEEV in the course of the last twelve months was 63.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for VEEV stock

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, VEEV shares dropped by -7.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 323.86, while it was recorded at 328.96 for the last single week of trading, and 288.13 for the last 200 days.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.79 and a Gross Margin at +71.09. Veeva Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.94.

Return on Total Capital for VEEV is now 18.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.79. Additionally, VEEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] managed to generate an average of $84,332 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Veeva Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veeva Systems Inc. go to 15.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]

There are presently around $38,430 million, or 89.90% of VEEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEEV stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 13,535,099, which is approximately -3.732% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,544,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.96 billion in VEEV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.58 billion in VEEV stock with ownership of nearly 9.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veeva Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 438 institutional holders increased their position in Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE:VEEV] by around 9,188,710 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 6,659,828 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 105,788,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,636,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEEV stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,863,633 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 541,931 shares during the same period.