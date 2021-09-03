Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $38

Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] price plunged by -2.81 percent to reach at -$0.95. The company report on August 25, 2021 that URBN Q2: Record Sales, Record Profits.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, announced net income of $127 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.28 for the three months ended July 31, 2021. For the six months ended July 31, 2021, net income was $181 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.82.

Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on our business operations in fiscal 2021, including mandated store closures, this release includes a comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020. Management views the comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020 as the more meaningful measurement of the Company’s business performance.

A sum of 2144058 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.87M shares. Urban Outfitters Inc. shares reached a high of $33.64 and dropped to a low of $32.7353 until finishing in the latest session at $32.87.

The one-year URBN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.61. The average equity rating for URBN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $41.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Urban Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $45, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on URBN stock. On February 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for URBN shares from 35 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for URBN in the course of the last twelve months was 25.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

URBN Stock Performance Analysis:

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.43. With this latest performance, URBN shares dropped by -7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.69, while it was recorded at 33.64 for the last single week of trading, and 34.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Urban Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.56 and a Gross Margin at +25.43. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.04.

Return on Total Capital for URBN is now 0.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.94. Additionally, URBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] managed to generate an average of $65 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Urban Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,262 million, or 71.60% of URBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URBN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,513,041, which is approximately -3.302% of the company’s market cap and around 18.30% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,427,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.28 million in URBN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $200.43 million in URBN stock with ownership of nearly 6.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ:URBN] by around 7,215,803 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 6,967,892 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 54,619,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,803,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URBN stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,151,444 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,171,531 shares during the same period.