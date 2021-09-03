UBS lifts Five Below Inc. [FIVE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.27%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Five Below, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

EPS increased 125% to $1.15 and Net Sales increased 55% to $647 million versus Q2 2019.

Operating Income increased 139% to $86 million versus Q2 2019.

Over the last 12 months, FIVE stock rose by 60.52%. The one-year Five Below Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.62. The average equity rating for FIVE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.00 billion, with 55.97 million shares outstanding and 54.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 522.15K shares, FIVE stock reached a trading volume of 5295736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Five Below Inc. [FIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVE shares is $230.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Five Below Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $271 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Five Below Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $235 to $232, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on FIVE stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FIVE shares from 225 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five Below Inc. is set at 8.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVE in the course of the last twelve months was 42.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

FIVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Five Below Inc. [FIVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.27. With this latest performance, FIVE shares dropped by -3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.03 for Five Below Inc. [FIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 203.30, while it was recorded at 209.19 for the last single week of trading, and 188.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Five Below Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five Below Inc. [FIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.35 and a Gross Margin at +29.71. Five Below Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.29.

Return on Total Capital for FIVE is now 8.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five Below Inc. [FIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.90. Additionally, FIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five Below Inc. [FIVE] managed to generate an average of $6,493 per employee.Five Below Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

FIVE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five Below Inc. go to 42.88%.

Five Below Inc. [FIVE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,334 million, or 100.00% of FIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,116,100, which is approximately 0.367% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,732,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $889.5 million in FIVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $745.87 million in FIVE stock with ownership of nearly 1.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

222 institutional holders increased their position in Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVE] by around 4,205,650 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 5,898,776 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 44,879,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,984,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVE stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 362,237 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,218,830 shares during the same period.