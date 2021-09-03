Truist lifts TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TreeHouse Foods Inc. [NYSE: THS] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $39.69 during the day while it closed the day at $38.62. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Performance Food Group & Digital Turbine Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; TreeHouse Foods & Ligand Pharmaceuticals to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Performance Food Group Co. (NYSE: PFGC) will replace TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and TreeHouse Foods will replace Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (NASD: CORE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 3. Performance Food Group is acquiring Core-Mark Holding Company in a deal pending final conditions. Treehouse Foods has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. stock has also gained 12.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, THS stock has declined by -22.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.39% and lost -9.11% year-on date.

The market cap for THS stock reached $2.09 billion, with 56.00 million shares outstanding and 55.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 794.25K shares, THS reached a trading volume of 12454559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THS shares is $42.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for TreeHouse Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $48 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for TreeHouse Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on THS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TreeHouse Foods Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for THS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for THS in the course of the last twelve months was 14.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

THS stock trade performance evaluation

TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.01. With this latest performance, THS shares dropped by -8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.10 for TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.98, while it was recorded at 37.07 for the last single week of trading, and 45.78 for the last 200 days.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.79 and a Gross Margin at +18.03. TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.13.

Return on Total Capital for THS is now 7.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.31. Additionally, THS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS] managed to generate an average of $4,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TreeHouse Foods Inc. go to 2.70%.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. [THS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,332 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,825,725, which is approximately -3.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,199,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $239.44 million in THS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $225.74 million in THS stock with ownership of nearly 3.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TreeHouse Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. [NYSE:THS] by around 7,968,844 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 7,269,948 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 45,144,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,383,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 487,624 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,544,741 shares during the same period.