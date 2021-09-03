Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] is 1.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ: TCBI] plunged by -$6.91 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $61.87 during the day while it closed the day at $60.19. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Updated Strategic Plan.

Strategy Focused on Building the Flagship Financial Services Firm in Texas, Expanding Offerings and Coverage in the Company’s Dynamic Markets.

Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stock has also loss -9.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TCBI stock has declined by -13.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.46% and gained 1.16% year-on date.

The market cap for TCBI stock reached $2.99 billion, with 50.58 million shares outstanding and 49.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 425.61K shares, TCBI reached a trading volume of 1838028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCBI shares is $73.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 140.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for TCBI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.63.

TCBI stock trade performance evaluation

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.30. With this latest performance, TCBI shares dropped by -3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.42 for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.07, while it was recorded at 65.89 for the last single week of trading, and 66.93 for the last 200 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.74. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.34.

Return on Total Capital for TCBI is now 2.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.04. Additionally, TCBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] managed to generate an average of $40,944 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. go to 8.00%.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,920 million, or 98.10% of TCBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,322,306, which is approximately 1.682% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,881,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.84 million in TCBI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $206.42 million in TCBI stock with ownership of nearly 25.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ:TCBI] by around 8,747,517 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 12,424,897 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 27,346,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,518,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCBI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,051,374 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,946,654 shares during the same period.