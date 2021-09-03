Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] Is Currently 12.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Quanta Services Inc. [NYSE: PWR] surged by $12.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $114.73 during the day while it closed the day at $114.04. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Quanta Services to Acquire Blattner Holding Company – Industry Leading Utility-Scale Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions Provider.

Increases Exposure to Large and Growing Renewable Energy Markets (Wind, Solar and Energy Storage).

Positions Quanta as an Industry Leader to Collaborate with Customers to Shape the U.S. Energy Transition.

Quanta Services Inc. stock has also gained 12.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PWR stock has inclined by 22.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.20% and gained 58.34% year-on date.

The market cap for PWR stock reached $15.60 billion, with 140.28 million shares outstanding and 137.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 969.12K shares, PWR reached a trading volume of 3665852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PWR shares is $111.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PWR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Quanta Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Quanta Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on PWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanta Services Inc. is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for PWR in the course of the last twelve months was 41.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

PWR stock trade performance evaluation

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.26. With this latest performance, PWR shares gained by 28.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.02 for Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.30, while it was recorded at 104.93 for the last single week of trading, and 85.73 for the last 200 days.

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.67 and a Gross Margin at +14.14. Quanta Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.98.

Return on Total Capital for PWR is now 11.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.45. Additionally, PWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] managed to generate an average of $12,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Quanta Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quanta Services Inc. go to 15.85%.

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,269 million, or 94.00% of PWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,766,771, which is approximately 0.631% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,543,064 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in PWR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $959.33 million in PWR stock with ownership of nearly 3.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quanta Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Quanta Services Inc. [NYSE:PWR] by around 12,792,235 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 12,696,049 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 99,630,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,118,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PWR stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,181,569 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,576,684 shares during the same period.