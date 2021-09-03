PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock [PETV] is -72.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: PETV] jumped around 0.44 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.70 at the close of the session, up 13.50%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Mark Middleton Joins PetVivo Holdings, Inc. as the National Director of Sales.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (the “Company”) an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets is pleased to announce that Mark Middleton has accepted a position with the Company as its new National Director of Sales.

“With the manufacturing team having successfully implemented commercial manufacture of our initial product, spryng™, our focus on sales has become a key objective to the success of our Company; we believe the vast insight and expertise that Mark possesses puts PetVivo in an excellent position to meet this objective,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “Mark is a professional in assembling, coordinating and training a sales force, which can propel the sale of our therapeutic product, spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, for use in companion animals.”.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock is now -72.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PETV Stock saw the intraday high of $4.00 and lowest of $3.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.00, which means current price is +42.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 224.79K shares, PETV reached a trading volume of 3866272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock [PETV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3535.85.

How has PETV stock performed recently?

PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock [PETV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.09. With this latest performance, PETV shares dropped by -56.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.86 for PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock [PETV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.85, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 9.19 for the last 200 days.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock [PETV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock [PETV] shares currently have an operating margin of -15574.72 and a Gross Margin at -674.42. PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28007.47.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock [PETV]

1 institutional holders increased their position in PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:PETV] by around 14,369 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETV stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,369 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.