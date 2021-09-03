PagerDuty Inc. [PD] Is Currently 1.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE: PD] gained 1.21% or 0.53 points to close at $44.30 with a heavy trading volume of 1817928 shares. The company report on September 3, 2021 that PagerDuty Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Second quarter revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $68 millionNearly 18,000 companies now using PagerDuty to power their digital transformationsDollar-Based Net Retention at 126%.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended July 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $43.95, the shares rose to $44.72 and dropped to $43.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PD points out that the company has recorded 17.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -92.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, PD reached to a volume of 1817928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PagerDuty Inc. [PD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PD shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PagerDuty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for PagerDuty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on PD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagerDuty Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PD in the course of the last twelve months was 372.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for PD stock

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.79. With this latest performance, PD shares gained by 4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.58 for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.44, while it was recorded at 43.07 for the last single week of trading, and 42.04 for the last 200 days.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PagerDuty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagerDuty Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PagerDuty Inc. [PD]

There are presently around $3,602 million, or 90.10% of PD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PD stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,593,607, which is approximately -13.914% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., holding 8,103,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.98 million in PD stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $355.63 million in PD stock with ownership of nearly 11.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD] by around 14,248,358 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 10,194,237 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 56,876,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,319,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PD stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,670,944 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,219,996 shares during the same period.