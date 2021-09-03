Olin Corporation [OLN] is 100.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Olin Corporation [NYSE: OLN] loss -5.39% or -2.8 points to close at $49.19 with a heavy trading volume of 2696386 shares. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Great Lakes Announces a New Appointment to the Board of Directors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Company”) (NASDAQ: GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, announced that Earl Shipp was appointed to its Board of Directors. His appointment as a new independent director was effective July 29, 2021. In addition, upon his appointment, the Board was increased to eight members.

Lawrence R. Dickerson, Chairman of the Board, commented, “It is my great pleasure to welcome Earl Shipp to the Great Lakes Board. Earl’s wide-ranging experience and leadership in diverse sectors demonstrates the Company’s commitment to Board refreshment and depth of knowledge. On behalf of the Board, I welcome Earl and look forward to working with him.”.

It opened the trading session at $50.34, the shares rose to $50.55 and dropped to $49.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OLN points out that the company has recorded 57.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -342.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, OLN reached to a volume of 2696386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Olin Corporation [OLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLN shares is $62.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Olin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Olin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $69, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on OLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olin Corporation is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for OLN stock

Olin Corporation [OLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, OLN shares gained by 8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 307.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.14 for Olin Corporation [OLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.98, while it was recorded at 50.44 for the last single week of trading, and 37.40 for the last 200 days.

Olin Corporation [OLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olin Corporation [OLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.72 and a Gross Margin at +6.92. Olin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.84.

Return on Total Capital for OLN is now -0.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olin Corporation [OLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.57. Additionally, OLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 284.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Olin Corporation [OLN] managed to generate an average of -$121,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Olin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Olin Corporation [OLN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olin Corporation go to 2.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Olin Corporation [OLN]

There are presently around $6,799 million, or 87.70% of OLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,759,630, which is approximately -4.191% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 14,950,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $735.39 million in OLN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $727.25 million in OLN stock with ownership of nearly -1.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Olin Corporation [NYSE:OLN] by around 11,766,609 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 10,353,895 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 116,100,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,220,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLN stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,312,555 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,123,456 shares during the same period.