nCino Inc. [NCNO] is 0.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

nCino Inc. [NASDAQ: NCNO] traded at a high on 09/02/21, posting a 15.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $72.52. The company report on September 2, 2021 that nCino Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

• Total Revenues of $66.5M, up 36% year-over-year • Subscription Revenues of $53.9M, up 37% year-over-year • Total Remaining Performance Obligation of $707 million, up 55% year-over-year.

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended July 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3795548 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of nCino Inc. stands at 3.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.20%.

The market cap for NCNO stock reached $6.69 billion, with 94.40 million shares outstanding and 93.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 606.56K shares, NCNO reached a trading volume of 3795548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about nCino Inc. [NCNO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCNO shares is $85.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCNO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for nCino Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for nCino Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for nCino Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCNO in the course of the last twelve months was 1454.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has NCNO stock performed recently?

nCino Inc. [NCNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.87. With this latest performance, NCNO shares gained by 13.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.07 for nCino Inc. [NCNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.11, while it was recorded at 64.41 for the last single week of trading, and 68.15 for the last 200 days.

nCino Inc. [NCNO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and nCino Inc. [NCNO] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.86 and a Gross Margin at +54.60. nCino Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.84.

Return on Total Capital for NCNO is now -13.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, nCino Inc. [NCNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.82. Additionally, NCNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, nCino Inc. [NCNO] managed to generate an average of -$36,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.nCino Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for nCino Inc. [NCNO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for nCino Inc. go to 15.50%.

Insider trade positions for nCino Inc. [NCNO]

There are presently around $6,294 million, or 91.70% of NCNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCNO stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 31,210,896, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 13,202,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $957.45 million in NCNO stocks shares; and HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $355.78 million in NCNO stock with ownership of nearly 105.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in nCino Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in nCino Inc. [NASDAQ:NCNO] by around 11,485,813 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 7,867,142 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 67,434,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,787,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCNO stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,213,753 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,731,252 shares during the same period.