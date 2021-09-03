MoffettNathanson slashes price target on DISH Network Corporation [DISH] – find out why.

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] surged by $1.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $45.75 during the day while it closed the day at $45.57. The company report on September 1, 2021 that DISH’s Boost Mobile to acquire MVNO Gen Mobile to expand distribution, accelerate EBB growth and broaden its efforts to bridge the digital divide.

– Boost to obtain the Gen Mobile brand, customers, technology and team with a focus on underserved consumers.

– The Gen Mobile acquisition enables Boost to expand its low-cost plans and Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) services to its customers.

DISH Network Corporation stock has also gained 6.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DISH stock has inclined by 1.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.78% and gained 40.91% year-on date.

The market cap for DISH stock reached $23.89 billion, with 527.69 million shares outstanding and 248.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, DISH reached a trading volume of 2197710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $52.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for DISH Network Corporation stock. On June 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DISH shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 7.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

DISH stock trade performance evaluation

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.35. With this latest performance, DISH shares gained by 9.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.73 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.16, while it was recorded at 43.99 for the last single week of trading, and 38.17 for the last 200 days.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DISH Network Corporation [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.05 and a Gross Margin at +29.59. DISH Network Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Total Capital for DISH is now 10.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.82. Additionally, DISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] managed to generate an average of $130,568 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,437 million, or 87.70% of DISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 35,808,038, which is approximately -0.424% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,214,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in DISH stocks shares; and EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $865.07 million in DISH stock with ownership of nearly 3.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DISH Network Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH] by around 24,121,013 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 20,574,968 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 206,290,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,986,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISH stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,960,777 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,786,983 shares during the same period.