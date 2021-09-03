Medallia Inc. [MDLA] is 1.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Medallia Inc. [NYSE: MDLA] traded at a high on 09/02/21, posting a 0.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.87. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Medallia Reports Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Revenue.

Q2 Subscription Revenue of $117.4 Million, up 26% Year-over-Year.

Q2 Total Revenue of $144.1 Million, up 25% Year-over-Year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4202035 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Medallia Inc. stands at 0.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.45%.

The market cap for MDLA stock reached $5.43 billion, with 156.36 million shares outstanding and 150.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, MDLA reached a trading volume of 4202035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medallia Inc. [MDLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLA shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Medallia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $32 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Medallia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medallia Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

How has MDLA stock performed recently?

Medallia Inc. [MDLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, MDLA shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.63 for Medallia Inc. [MDLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.26, while it was recorded at 33.80 for the last single week of trading, and 33.09 for the last 200 days.

Medallia Inc. [MDLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Medallia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Medallia Inc. [MDLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medallia Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Medallia Inc. [MDLA]

There are presently around $4,455 million, or 81.80% of MDLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLA stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 32,727,189, which is approximately -26.302% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, holding 13,257,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $449.03 million in MDLA stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $310.17 million in MDLA stock with ownership of nearly -1.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in Medallia Inc. [NYSE:MDLA] by around 12,634,968 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 26,056,754 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 92,830,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,522,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLA stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,193,622 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,330,351 shares during the same period.