Market cap of WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] reaches 112.25M – now what?

WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ: WKEY] closed the trading session at $7.61 on 09/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.47, while the highest price level was $8.39. The company report on September 1, 2021 that WISeKey’s Partner CasperLabs Joins AWS Marketplace, Expanding Access to WISe.Art NFT Marketplace.

WISeKey Launches WISe.ART NFT Platform, a New Era of NFTs and Cybersecurity.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.33 percent and weekly performance of 7.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 632.66K shares, WKEY reached to a volume of 2641722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WISeKey International Holding AG is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.94. With this latest performance, WKEY shares gained by 13.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.06 for WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.86, while it was recorded at 7.55 for the last single week of trading, and 7.75 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] shares currently have an operating margin of -125.69 and a Gross Margin at +31.19. WISeKey International Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -193.92.

Return on Total Capital for WKEY is now -59.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.79. Additionally, WKEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] managed to generate an average of -$332,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.WISeKey International Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Positions in WISeKey International Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ:WKEY] by around 31,144 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 111,831 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 84,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKEY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,938 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 83,251 shares during the same period.