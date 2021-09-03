Market cap of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] reaches 29.07B – now what?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: WLTW] price surged by 2.84 percent to reach at $6.36. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Liberty Specialty Markets aligns capacity to support the energy transition and the Climate Transition Pathway (CTP) accreditation framework developed by Willis Towers Watson.

CTP will help businesses committed to transition to a low-carbon economy in return for continued access to insurance capacity and capital.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, announces that Liberty Specialty Markets has aligned capacity to support the Climate Transition Pathway (CTP) solution, an accreditation framework that provides insurance companies and financial institutions with a consistent approach to identifying businesses with robust low carbon transition plans aligned to the Paris Agreement.

A sum of 2956695 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.66M shares. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company shares reached a high of $230.46 and dropped to a low of $223.93 until finishing in the latest session at $230.06.

The one-year WLTW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.94. The average equity rating for WLTW stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WLTW shares is $249.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WLTW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is set at 5.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLTW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLTW in the course of the last twelve months was 34.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

WLTW Stock Performance Analysis:

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.13. With this latest performance, WLTW shares gained by 8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLTW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.25 for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 220.14, while it was recorded at 221.90 for the last single week of trading, and 226.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.09 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.63.

Return on Total Capital for WLTW is now 8.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.17. Additionally, WLTW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] managed to generate an average of $21,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

WLTW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WLTW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company go to 7.40%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [WLTW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,254 million, or 99.70% of WLTW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLTW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,724,362, which is approximately 0.702% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,742,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in WLTW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.46 billion in WLTW stock with ownership of nearly 0.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:WLTW] by around 12,188,693 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 12,928,589 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 93,347,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,464,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLTW stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,291,493 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,120,527 shares during the same period.