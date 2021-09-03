Market cap of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] reaches 2.82B – now what?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] gained 2.51% or 0.61 points to close at $24.88 with a heavy trading volume of 2178381 shares. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) announced that Lawrence “Chip” Molloy, currently a member of its board of directors, has been appointed as chief financial officer of the company, effective September 25, 2021. Molloy will succeed Denise Paulonis, who is departing the company to join a publicly traded retailer as its chief executive officer.

“There is no better successor to oversee our financial function than Chip,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Chip’s extensive knowledge of all aspects of our business and strategy and long-tenured executive experience makes him ideally suited to lead our finance team as we execute on our strategy.”.

It opened the trading session at $24.24, the shares rose to $25.165 and dropped to $24.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SFM points out that the company has recorded 5.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, SFM reached to a volume of 2178381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFM shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on SFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for SFM stock

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, SFM shares gained by 5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.75 for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.00, while it was recorded at 24.68 for the last single week of trading, and 24.08 for the last 200 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. go to 0.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]

There are presently around $3,047 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,700,629, which is approximately 17.339% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,801,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.62 million in SFM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $142.51 million in SFM stock with ownership of nearly 4.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

174 institutional holders increased their position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM] by around 22,306,653 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 16,023,290 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 84,135,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,465,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,302,771 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,057,739 shares during the same period.