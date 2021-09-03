Market cap of Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] reaches 8.27B – now what?

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] jumped around 3.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $40.40 at the close of the session, up 9.34%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced that its management will present at the following upcoming financial community virtual events:.

Deutsche Bank Technology ConferenceFriday, September 10, 20217:40 a.m. PT; 10:40 a.m. ET.

Nutanix Inc. stock is now 26.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTNX Stock saw the intraday high of $41.93 and lowest of $39.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.71, which means current price is +60.64% above from all time high which was touched on 09/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 8156541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $45.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price from $45 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $61, while Needham kept a Buy rating on NTNX stock. On May 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NTNX shares from 30 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21.

How has NTNX stock performed recently?

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.52. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.58 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.63, while it was recorded at 37.54 for the last single week of trading, and 31.93 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.16 and a Gross Margin at +77.92. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.75.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -162.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -178.53. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 174.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] managed to generate an average of -$141,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]

There are presently around $6,421 million, or 78.90% of NTNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 30,633,116, which is approximately 5.818% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,178,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $774.83 million in NTNX stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $759.29 million in NTNX stock with ownership of nearly 0.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutanix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX] by around 20,566,089 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 7,710,172 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 130,662,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,938,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTNX stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,650,390 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,018,188 shares during the same period.