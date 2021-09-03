Market cap of Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] reaches 26.07B – now what?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.99% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.85%. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Apollo Funds Complete Acquisition of Yahoo.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) announced that funds managed by its affiliates (the “Apollo Funds”) have completed the acquisition of Yahoo – formerly Verizon Media – one of the world’s premier global technology and media companies. With the close of the transaction, Yahoo will now operate as a standalone company under Apollo Funds. Verizon has retained a 10% stake in Yahoo.

“We look forward to partnering with Yahoo’s talented employee base to build on the company’s strong momentum and position the new Yahoo for long-term success as a standalone consumer internet and digital media leader,” said Reed Rayman, Partner at Apollo. “We couldn’t be more excited about this next chapter for Yahoo as we look to invest in growth across the business, including accelerating its customer-first offerings and commerce capabilities, expanding its reach and enhancing the daily user experience.”.

Over the last 12 months, APO stock rose by 26.57%. The one-year Apollo Global Management Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.14. The average equity rating for APO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.07 billion, with 231.06 million shares outstanding and 177.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, APO stock reached a trading volume of 2541367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $67.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $51 to $52, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15.

APO Stock Performance Analysis:

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.06 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.66, while it was recorded at 59.24 for the last single week of trading, and 52.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apollo Global Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.94 and a Gross Margin at +99.22. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.71.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now 9.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,022.91. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,651.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] managed to generate an average of $79,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

APO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 24.23%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,965 million, or 84.80% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 31,052,476, which is approximately -11.059% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,252,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $868.23 million in APO stock with ownership of nearly 35.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 32,983,450 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 18,935,350 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 144,318,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,236,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,886,241 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 7,189,493 shares during the same period.