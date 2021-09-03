Market Analysts see Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] gaining to $12.50. Time to buy?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE: SKT] traded at a high on 09/02/21, posting a 2.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.29. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Tanger Outlet Centers Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced that its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, will be released on Monday, November 1, 2021, after the market close. The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors, and other interested parties on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 1-877-605-1702.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1900568 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stands at 3.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.43%.

The market cap for SKT stock reached $1.74 billion, with 100.41 million shares outstanding and 89.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, SKT reached a trading volume of 1900568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKT shares is $15.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.46.

How has SKT stock performed recently?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.53. With this latest performance, SKT shares gained by 5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 204.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.63, while it was recorded at 16.84 for the last single week of trading, and 15.54 for the last 200 days.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.15 and a Gross Margin at +34.80. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.89.

Return on Total Capital for SKT is now 4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 490.61. Additionally, SKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 473.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] managed to generate an average of -$147,154 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Earnings analysis for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]

There are presently around $1,423 million, or 81.80% of SKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,412,320, which is approximately 5.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,215,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $280.36 million in SKT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $88.46 million in SKT stock with ownership of nearly 6.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE:SKT] by around 9,339,561 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 6,254,475 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 66,727,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,321,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,555,597 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,430,165 shares during the same period.