Market Analysts see Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] jumped around 0.36 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $33.30 at the close of the session, up 1.09%. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Blink Charging to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced that Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

The presentation will be available to registered attendees from Monday, September 13 to Wednesday, September 15. Mr. Farkas, Michael Rama, Chief Financial Officer, and Brendan Jones, President, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, September 14.

Blink Charging Co. stock is now -22.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLNK Stock saw the intraday high of $34.66 and lowest of $32.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.50, which means current price is +33.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, BLNK reached a trading volume of 2155358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $42.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Blink Charging Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on BLNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 138.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.74.

How has BLNK stock performed recently?

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.33. With this latest performance, BLNK shares dropped by -2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 357.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.25, while it was recorded at 32.26 for the last single week of trading, and 37.26 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 19.40.

Insider trade positions for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]

There are presently around $532 million, or 40.10% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP with ownership of 3,277,141, which is approximately 33.061% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,355,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.43 million in BLNK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $57.01 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly 12.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 6,945,062 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 2,723,219 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 6,312,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,980,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,694,572 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,924,890 shares during the same period.