Market Analysts see AppLovin Corporation [APP] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] jumped around 3.9 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $74.30 at the close of the session, up 5.54%. The company report on August 16, 2021 that AppLovin Adds Instacart Chief Operating Officer Asha Sharma to Its Board of Directors.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), a leading marketing software company, announced the appointment of Instacart Chief Operating Officer Asha Sharma to its Board of Directors, effective August 10.

Compared to the average trading volume of 921.71K shares, APP reached a trading volume of 2581553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AppLovin Corporation [APP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $77.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $68 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for AppLovin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on APP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 4.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21.

How has APP stock performed recently?

AppLovin Corporation [APP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.77 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.13, while it was recorded at 73.15 for the last single week of trading.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppLovin Corporation [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.42 and a Gross Margin at +60.91. AppLovin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.63.

Return on Total Capital for APP is now 1.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.32. Additionally, APP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] managed to generate an average of -$138,788 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for AppLovin Corporation [APP]

There are presently around $9,933 million, or 59.40% of APP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 108,050,489, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.10% of the total institutional ownership; SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP, holding 3,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.05 million in APP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $214.49 million in APP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AppLovin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ:APP] by around 133,685,419 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,685,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APP stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,685,419 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.