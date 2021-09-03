KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] moved up 0.36: Why It’s Important

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $64.88 during the day while it closed the day at $64.52. The company report on September 2, 2021 that KKR Leads Series B Funding Round in Vietnam’s KiotViet.

KiotViet, a leading merchant platform for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Vietnam, and KKR, a global investment firm, announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR will participate as the lead investor in the US$45 million Series B funding round of KiotViet (“the Company”), with participation from its existing investor, Jungle Ventures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901006099/en/.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KKR stock has inclined by 16.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.19% and gained 59.35% year-on date.

The market cap for KKR stock reached $55.43 billion, with 582.40 million shares outstanding and 519.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 2632113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $76.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.58.

KKR stock trade performance evaluation

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.32, while it was recorded at 64.31 for the last single week of trading, and 51.18 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 27.33%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,223 million, or 78.40% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,281,550, which is approximately -15.554% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,818,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in KKR stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $1.76 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly -13.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

354 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 34,269,646 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 30,392,298 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 388,262,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,924,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,197,562 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,676,248 shares during the same period.