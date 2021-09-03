Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV] moved up 0.20: Why It’s Important

Inovalon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: INOV] traded at a high on 09/02/21, posting a 0.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.60. The company report on September 3, 2021 that INOVALON MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. – INOV.

Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGS: INOV) (“Inovalon” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to a consortium of investors composed of, among others, Nordic Capital and Inovalon’s CEO and founder Keith Dunleavy, M.D. (the “Investor Consortium”), who currently owns and controls over 63% of Inovalon’s outstanding stock. On August 19, 2021, the two parties announced that they reached an agreement in principle pursuant to which Mr. Dunleavy and the Investor Consortium will acquire Inovalon in a going private merger. As a result of the merger, Inovalon shareholders are only anticipated to receive $41.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Inovalon.

Our Firm’s investigation so far has discovered that the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair. For example, while the Company claims that shareholders will receive a premium for their shares, Dunleavy and certain members of the Investor Consortium are rolling roughly $1.3 billion worth of Inovalon stock into the newly combined company while Inovalon’s minority stockholders are receiving only $41.00 per share in cash for their shares.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2486677 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inovalon Holdings Inc. stands at 1.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for INOV stock reached $6.36 billion, with 150.69 million shares outstanding and 74.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 772.39K shares, INOV reached a trading volume of 2486677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INOV shares is $40.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Inovalon Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovalon Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on INOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovalon Holdings Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for INOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for INOV in the course of the last twelve months was 51.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has INOV stock performed recently?

Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.02. With this latest performance, INOV shares gained by 6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.03 for Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.39, while it was recorded at 40.60 for the last single week of trading, and 28.75 for the last 200 days.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.20 and a Gross Margin at +57.64. Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.28.

Return on Total Capital for INOV is now 4.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.00. Additionally, INOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV] managed to generate an average of $11,931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovalon Holdings Inc. go to 21.00%.

Insider trade positions for Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV]

There are presently around $2,281 million, or 72.40% of INOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,432,586, which is approximately -1.866% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,405,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.07 million in INOV stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $132.18 million in INOV stock with ownership of nearly 77.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovalon Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Inovalon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:INOV] by around 6,050,409 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 3,516,243 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 46,603,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,170,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INOV stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 905,264 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 622,602 shares during the same period.