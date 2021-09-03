Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain 18.06% so far this year. What now?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] gained 1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $53.79 price per share at the time. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Ingersoll Rand to Host Investor and Analyst Meeting on November 18.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, invites investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join a strategic discussion on the company’s long-term growth strategy, markets and technologies, capital allocation priorities and sustainable competitive advantages, including Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX), demand generation, M&A, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Vicente Reynal, president and chief executive officer, and Vikram Kini, chief financial officer, along with members of the senior management team, will deliver a series of presentations on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Boston and via webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

Further details, including webcast information, will be announced closer to the November 18 event and available at the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. represents 419.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.16 billion with the latest information. IR stock price has been found in the range of $52.90 to $54.455.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 3851700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $58.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on IR stock. On June 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IR shares from 50 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for IR stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.80. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.68 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.80, while it was recorded at 53.13 for the last single week of trading, and 47.75 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.80. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for IR is now 3.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.50. Additionally, IR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] managed to generate an average of -$2,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 17.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $21,956 million, or 98.10% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 60,579,618, which is approximately -4.754% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,707,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in IR stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $1.6 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly -33.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 41,792,122 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 27,528,808 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 338,850,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,171,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,237,823 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,513,182 shares during the same period.