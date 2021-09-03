IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] Revenue clocked in at $4.48 billion, up 35.66% YTD: What’s Next?

IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE: INFO] loss -0.31% or -0.38 points to close at $121.86 with a heavy trading volume of 2241355 shares. The company report on September 1, 2021 that OPIS by IHS Markit Expands Carbon Pricing Suite with Additional Transparency for World’s Largest Compliance Markets.

Provides new assessments for Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) under U.S. East Coast Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) programs and comprehensive intelligence for compliance carbon markets featuring price transparency for 16 environmental programs in a single report.

OPIS, an IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) company, the leading benchmark provider for emissions and carbon markets data, launches an expansion to its extensive daily compliance carbon pricing services, providing the most transparency for the largest emissions programs in the world. The expansion of the OPIS Carbon Market Report extends the OPIS compliance carbon pricing suite to over 100 indices and provides solutions to stakeholders compliant with jurisdictional programs.

It opened the trading session at $122.63, the shares rose to $123.62 and dropped to $121.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INFO points out that the company has recorded 34.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -60.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, INFO reached to a volume of 2241355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFO shares is $123.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for IHS Markit Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for IHS Markit Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $100, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on INFO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IHS Markit Ltd. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFO in the course of the last twelve months was 61.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for INFO stock

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, INFO shares gained by 3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.71 for IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.31, while it was recorded at 120.97 for the last single week of trading, and 101.59 for the last 200 days.

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

IHS Markit Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHS Markit Ltd. go to 11.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]

There are presently around $43,296 million, or 91.10% of INFO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,893,403, which is approximately -0.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,200,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.19 billion in INFO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.83 billion in INFO stock with ownership of nearly -0.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

319 institutional holders increased their position in IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE:INFO] by around 35,170,039 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 41,745,040 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 278,379,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,295,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFO stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,770,160 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 6,115,415 shares during the same period.