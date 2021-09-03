Guggenheim slashes price target on Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] – find out why.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] price surged by 0.24 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Cooper University Health Care and Nuance Communications Announce Strategic Collaboration and Expansion of Dragon Ambient eXperience.

Leading academic health system to extend Nuance DAX to 475 physicians based on success of initial deployment in prioritizing patient experiences, reducing administrative workloads, and improving clinical documentation.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) and Cooper University Health Care (Cooper) announced a strategic collaboration to expand Cooper’s deployment of the Nuance® Dragon Ambient eXperience™ (DAX™) ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solution to 475 physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs). The collaboration builds on the success of Cooper’s initial Nuance DAX deployment to enhance patient experiences, expand access to care, and advance care quality through a renewed focus on physician-patient conversation and clinical documentation improvement.

A sum of 3857659 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.39M shares. Nuance Communications Inc. shares reached a high of $55.20 and dropped to a low of $55.065 until finishing in the latest session at $55.18.

The one-year NUAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.85. The average equity rating for NUAN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $56.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUAN in the course of the last twelve months was 79.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NUAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, NUAN shares gained by 1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.61 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.85, while it was recorded at 55.08 for the last single week of trading, and 49.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nuance Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.35. Nuance Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Total Capital for NUAN is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.21. Additionally, NUAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] managed to generate an average of $4,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NUAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to 5.20%.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,199 million, or 88.90% of NUAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,421,625, which is approximately 2.079% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,452,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $742.31 million in NUAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $692.92 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly -14.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuance Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 137,388,647 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 169,468,715 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 31,415,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,442,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,270,454 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 56,894,516 shares during the same period.