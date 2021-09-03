GoPro Inc. [GPRO] Stock trading around $9.93 per share: What’s Next?

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] traded at a low on 09/02/21, posting a -1.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.93. The company report on September 2, 2021 that GoPro’s US Patent Portfolio Surpasses 1,000 Granted Patents.

Culture of Innovation – GoPro Employees Drive Industry-Leading Advancements.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) celebrated its US patent portfolio surpassing 1,000 granted patents, bringing its globally granted patent total to more than 1,600.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2705411 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GoPro Inc. stands at 2.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.37%.

The market cap for GPRO stock reached $1.50 billion, with 153.63 million shares outstanding and 124.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, GPRO reached a trading volume of 2705411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoPro Inc. [GPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. On February 05, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for GPRO shares from 7 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has GPRO stock performed recently?

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, GPRO shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.27 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.45, while it was recorded at 9.98 for the last single week of trading, and 10.01 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

There are presently around $941 million, or 76.30% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,171,995, which is approximately -3.846% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,192,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.28 million in GPRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $85.75 million in GPRO stock with ownership of nearly -3.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO] by around 19,943,064 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 15,641,286 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 59,206,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,791,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,615,960 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,451,207 shares during the same period.