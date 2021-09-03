For Welltower Inc. [WELL], Analyst sees a rise to $100. What next?

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] closed the trading session at $88.18 on 09/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $87.25, while the highest price level was $88.98. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Welltower and Aspect Health Form Strategic Joint Venture to Elevate and Lead Innovation in Healthcare Real Estate Strategies.

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) announced the formation of a new strategic joint venture with Aspect Health, a fully-integrated real estate developer, concierge property manager, investor, and advisor focused on leading innovation in healthcare strategy and real estate development. The partnership will bring together Aspect Health’s deep expertise in design and development while leveraging Welltower’s data analytics platform to deliver the next generation of healthcare facilities that elevate the patient and physician experience. The joint venture partnership includes an investment in Aspect Health’s existing portfolio of six properties and a medical office building under construction which are located in high barrier to entry markets in the New York City metropolitan area. Additionally, the companies have agreed to a ten-year exclusivity agreement on future development opportunities. The existing portfolio consists of multi-tenanted Class A medical office buildings, including ambulatory surgery centers, predominantly ground-up developed by Aspect Health. The 98% occupied portfolio is 100% triple-net leased to leading hospitals and physician groups with a weighted average lease term of approximately 12 years. Welltower and Aspect’s first development partnership will be a 60,000 square foot outpatient medical building located just outside of New York City. The property will be master leased to a leading health system for 20 years and is expected to commence construction in early 2022.

“Our new strategic partnership with Aspect Health enables us to add a highly experienced developer and operator of healthcare real estate in the greater New York City region. Aspect Health’s depth of local relationships complements that of Welltower and our vision of bringing innovation and transformation to healthcare real estate solutions is closely aligned,” said Shankh Mitra, CEO and CIO of Welltower. “We are delighted to be working with Chris and the Aspect team and are excited to execute on a number of long-term growth opportunities which will benefit all of our stakeholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.46 percent and weekly performance of 3.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, WELL reached to a volume of 2552994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Welltower Inc. [WELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $88.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Welltower Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on WELL stock. On June 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WELL shares from 80 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 211.72.

WELL stock trade performance evaluation

Welltower Inc. [WELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, WELL shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.96 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.74, while it was recorded at 86.36 for the last single week of trading, and 73.81 for the last 200 days.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Welltower Inc. [WELL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welltower Inc. go to 13.00%.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,600 million, or 97.20% of WELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,365,510, which is approximately 0.702% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,710,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.85 billion in WELL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.15 billion in WELL stock with ownership of nearly 2.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

365 institutional holders increased their position in Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL] by around 33,158,906 shares. Additionally, 318 investors decreased positions by around 13,918,288 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 356,638,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,715,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WELL stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,616,499 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,268,739 shares during the same period.