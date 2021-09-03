For Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

Steven Madden Ltd. [NASDAQ: SHOO] traded at a high on 09/02/21, posting a 1.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.44. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Steve Madden Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Steven Madden, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” exclude the items that are described under the heading “Non-GAAP Adjustments.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3259402 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Steven Madden Ltd. stands at 2.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.76%.

The market cap for SHOO stock reached $3.22 billion, with 78.90 million shares outstanding and 76.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 684.68K shares, SHOO reached a trading volume of 3259402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOO shares is $48.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Steven Madden Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Steven Madden Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $45, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on SHOO stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SHOO shares from 36 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steven Madden Ltd. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOO in the course of the last twelve months was 66.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has SHOO stock performed recently?

Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, SHOO shares dropped by -1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.61 for Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.96, while it was recorded at 40.62 for the last single week of trading, and 38.67 for the last 200 days.

Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +37.22. Steven Madden Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.53.

Return on Total Capital for SHOO is now 4.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.11. Additionally, SHOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] managed to generate an average of -$6,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Steven Madden Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHOO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steven Madden Ltd. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]

There are presently around $3,138 million, or 96.00% of SHOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHOO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,308,048, which is approximately -1.112% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,096,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.43 million in SHOO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $172.97 million in SHOO stock with ownership of nearly 115.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Steven Madden Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Steven Madden Ltd. [NASDAQ:SHOO] by around 7,453,124 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 7,157,807 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 62,979,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,590,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHOO stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,285,150 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,194,429 shares during the same period.