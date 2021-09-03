Equity Residential [EQR] Revenue clocked in at $2.43 billion, up 45.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Equity Residential [NYSE: EQR] price surged by 0.49 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Equity Residential and Toll Brothers Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Rental Apartment Communities.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential rental properties located in and around dynamic cities, and Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living division, announced the establishment of a strategic partnership to develop new rental apartment communities in key U.S. markets. Through the partnership, the parties initially intend to focus on selectively acquiring and developing sites for apartment rental communities in six metro markets where both parties have a significant or growing presence: Atlanta; Austin; Boston; Denver; Orange County/San Diego; and Seattle, as well as in Dallas-Fort Worth, a market that Equity Residential has recently re-entered.

Over the next three years, Equity Residential will invest 75% of the equity for each selected project and Toll Brothers will invest 25%. It is expected that each project will also be financed with approximately 60% leverage. Equity Residential will have the option to acquire each property upon stabilization. The parties have targeted an initial minimum co-investment of approximately $750M in combined equity, or nearly $1.9B capacity, assuming 60% leverage. These targets, which are subject to identifying mutually acceptable properties, could increase if additional opportunities are identified. Three properties currently controlled by Toll Brothers, with a total anticipated project cost of approximately $242 million, are expected to jump-start the venture.

A sum of 2002847 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.68M shares. Equity Residential shares reached a high of $86.04 and dropped to a low of $84.835 until finishing in the latest session at $85.98.

The one-year EQR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.69. The average equity rating for EQR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equity Residential [EQR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQR shares is $84.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Equity Residential shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Equity Residential stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on EQR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity Residential is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQR in the course of the last twelve months was 105.37.

EQR Stock Performance Analysis:

Equity Residential [EQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, EQR shares gained by 2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.53 for Equity Residential [EQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.41, while it was recorded at 84.66 for the last single week of trading, and 71.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equity Residential Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity Residential [EQR] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.57 and a Gross Margin at +32.90. Equity Residential’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.53.

Return on Total Capital for EQR is now 3.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equity Residential [EQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.55. Additionally, EQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equity Residential [EQR] managed to generate an average of $351,398 per employee.

EQR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity Residential go to 6.10%.

Equity Residential [EQR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,421 million, or 93.40% of EQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,934,227, which is approximately -3.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,052,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.19 billion in EQR stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $2.48 billion in EQR stock with ownership of nearly 12.59% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equity Residential stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR] by around 21,842,391 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 21,825,097 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 298,515,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,182,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQR stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,931,731 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,008,757 shares during the same period.