Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Revenue clocked in at $15.34 billion, up 22.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] jumped around 0.27 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $31.26 at the close of the session, up 0.87%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Equitable Holdings to Participate in the 2021 KBW Insurance Conference.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced that Robin M. Raju, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Equitable Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 KBW Insurance Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible on the Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.

Equitable Holdings Inc. stock is now 22.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQH Stock saw the intraday high of $31.50 and lowest of $30.915 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.46, which means current price is +27.28% above from all time high which was touched on 05/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 1885301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $43.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $28, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on EQH stock. On April 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EQH shares from 18 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.28.

How has EQH stock performed recently?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.51, while it was recorded at 31.16 for the last single week of trading, and 29.91 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.19. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.22.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now -4.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.91. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of -$82,025 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 10.70%.

Insider trade positions for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

There are presently around $13,086 million, or 99.72% of EQH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 51,267,597, which is approximately -4.757% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,812,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.17 billion in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -2.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 39,639,200 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 35,566,723 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 343,422,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,627,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,102,607 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 8,113,286 shares during the same period.