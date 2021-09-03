DLocal Limited [DLO] is 111.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] traded at a low on 09/02/21, posting a -0.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $68.54. The company report on August 19, 2021 that DLocal Limited Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results.

US$1.5 billion Total Payment Volume, up 319% year-over-yearRevenues of US$59.0 million, up 186% year-over-year44% Adj EBITDA Margin, up 384 bps year-over-year.

dLocal reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2041109 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DLocal Limited stands at 8.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.37%.

The market cap for DLO stock reached $18.82 billion, with 292.92 million shares outstanding and 129.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, DLO reached a trading volume of 2041109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DLocal Limited [DLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $49.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DLocal Limited is set at 5.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 85.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

How has DLO stock performed recently?

DLocal Limited [DLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.59.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.86 for DLocal Limited [DLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.53, while it was recorded at 66.22 for the last single week of trading.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DLocal Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for DLocal Limited [DLO]

80 institutional holders increased their position in DLocal Limited [NASDAQ:DLO] by around 96,894,767 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,894,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLO stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,894,767 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.