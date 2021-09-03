Credit Suisse slashes price target on Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] – find out why.

Tivity Health Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTY] slipped around -0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.97 at the close of the session, down -0.52%. The company report on August 21, 2021 that TIVITY HEALTH INVESTIGATION CONTINUED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Tivity Health, Inc. – TVTY.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Tivity Health, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TVTY).

On February 19, 2020, the Company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, disclosing that its “Nutrition segment had a disappointing end to 2019” including “a non-cash impairment charge of $377.1 million,” that contributed to a $272.8 million net loss in the fourth quarter, due to complications in the nutrition business since its acquisition of Nutrisystem in March 2019, and also that its Chief Executive Officer had resigned.

Tivity Health Inc. stock is now 17.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TVTY Stock saw the intraday high of $23.55 and lowest of $22.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.87, which means current price is +17.62% above from all time high which was touched on 06/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 360.88K shares, TVTY reached a trading volume of 1837747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTY shares is $27.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tivity Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Tivity Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on TVTY stock. On October 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TVTY shares from 14.50 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivity Health Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has TVTY stock performed recently?

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, TVTY shares dropped by -9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.43, while it was recorded at 23.07 for the last single week of trading, and 23.19 for the last 200 days.

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.56 and a Gross Margin at +40.53. Tivity Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.99.

Return on Total Capital for TVTY is now 15.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13,300.11. Additionally, TVTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12,875.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 96.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] managed to generate an average of $162,483 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Tivity Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TVTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tivity Health Inc. go to -5.81%.

Insider trade positions for Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]

There are presently around $1,016 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TVTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,463,320, which is approximately -2.093% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,936,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.39 million in TVTY stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $110.26 million in TVTY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tivity Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Tivity Health Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTY] by around 3,109,190 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 5,211,346 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 35,918,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,239,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TVTY stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 396,061 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,179,507 shares during the same period.