Coursera Inc. [COUR] is -12.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coursera Inc. [NYSE: COUR] gained 0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $39.30 price per share at the time. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Leading Companies Across EMEA Choose Coursera for Business to Build Skills for the Future.

Signed up 54 new enterprise customers in the region; Enterprise enrollment up 44.3% YoY.

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR), one of the world’s leading online learning platforms, announces several new enterprise customers in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In the first half of 2021, more than 130 companies across the region launched, renewed or expanded their enterprise learning programs using Coursera for Business. The growth represents 54 new customers, including Lycamobile, Checkatrade, Eurowag, and Scania.

Coursera Inc. represents 131.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.37 billion with the latest information. COUR stock price has been found in the range of $38.865 to $39.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, COUR reached a trading volume of 2232023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coursera Inc. [COUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUR shares is $54.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Coursera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $55 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Coursera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on COUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coursera Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.86.

Trading performance analysis for COUR stock

Coursera Inc. [COUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.55 for Coursera Inc. [COUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.73, while it was recorded at 38.54 for the last single week of trading.

Coursera Inc. [COUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coursera Inc. [COUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.69 and a Gross Margin at +52.69. Coursera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.76.

Return on Total Capital for COUR is now -32.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coursera Inc. [COUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.91. Additionally, COUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coursera Inc. [COUR] managed to generate an average of -$85,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Coursera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coursera Inc. [COUR]

There are presently around $1,828 million, or 50.50% of COUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 16,603,063, which is approximately -21.524% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,689,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $341.51 million in COUR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $226.8 million in COUR stock with ownership of nearly 0.869% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coursera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Coursera Inc. [NYSE:COUR] by around 16,679,111 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 13,567,978 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 16,264,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,511,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,910,169 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,079,910 shares during the same period.