Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Is Currently -1.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] traded at a low on 09/02/21, posting a -1.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.60. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Reports Results For 2021 Second Quarter And Announces CEO Succession Plan.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, including better than anticipated revenue, and announced that William Eccleshare will assume the new role of Executive Vice Chairman on January 1, 2022 and Scott Wells will become Chief Executive Officer at that time.

“Our second quarter top line performance, which exceeded the combined guidance provided, improved with each month as the quarter progressed, and we are continuing to see positive momentum build in our business as the rebound takes shape across our footprint,” said William Eccleshare, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. “In the third quarter, all of our business segments are growing well ahead of last year with some markets now beginning to exceed 2019 levels, reflecting the easing of remaining mobility restrictions across the majority of our markets, pent-up advertising demand and the strength of our value proposition.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2116149 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at 4.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.49%.

The market cap for CCO stock reached $1.11 billion, with 468.85 million shares outstanding and 465.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 2116149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $3.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59.

How has CCO stock performed recently?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.04. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.17 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.11 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.10. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.42.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now -3.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.62. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 162.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 117.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$121,404 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

There are presently around $1,153 million, or 96.70% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104,872,541, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 44,374,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.37 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $91.17 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 7.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 53,457,087 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 49,105,964 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 340,934,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,497,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,473,557 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 6,713,516 shares during the same period.