Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] gain 33.82% so far this year. What now?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] price surged by 1.90 percent to reach at $1.02. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Builders FirstSource Acquires California TrusFrame, California’s Largest Independent Truss Manufacturer.

Adds Substantial and Profitable Scale to Value-added Components Business in Both Northern and Southern California.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”), announced it has acquired California TrusFrame, LLC (“CTF”), the largest independent producer of value-added building products in California, for $179.5 million.

A sum of 1833544 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.15M shares. Builders FirstSource Inc. shares reached a high of $55.17 and dropped to a low of $54.16 until finishing in the latest session at $54.61.

The one-year BLDR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.67. The average equity rating for BLDR stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $67.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

BLDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.53. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 18.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.14 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.60, while it was recorded at 53.63 for the last single week of trading, and 43.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Builders FirstSource Inc. Fundamentals:

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

BLDR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,282 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,229,969, which is approximately -21.971% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,464,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in BLDR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.04 billion in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -5.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

204 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 32,442,264 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 34,584,334 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 139,570,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,597,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,039,655 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,978,550 shares during the same period.