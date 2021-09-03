BofA Securities slashes price target on Alkermes plc [ALKS] – find out why.

Alkermes plc [NASDAQ: ALKS] loss -2.94% or -0.92 points to close at $30.33 with a heavy trading volume of 1927403 shares. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Alkermes to Take Part in the Citi Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference.

Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. ET (1:50 p.m. BST). The presentation may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc.

It opened the trading session at $30.29, the shares rose to $30.80 and dropped to $29.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALKS points out that the company has recorded 57.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -97.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, ALKS reached to a volume of 1927403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alkermes plc [ALKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALKS shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALKS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alkermes plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $19 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Alkermes plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $15, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on ALKS stock. On February 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ALKS shares from 26 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alkermes plc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALKS in the course of the last twelve months was 53.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for ALKS stock

Alkermes plc [ALKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, ALKS shares gained by 8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.43 for Alkermes plc [ALKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.94, while it was recorded at 31.07 for the last single week of trading, and 22.45 for the last 200 days.

Alkermes plc [ALKS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alkermes plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Alkermes plc [ALKS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alkermes plc go to -14.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alkermes plc [ALKS]

There are presently around $4,894 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALKS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,844,954, which is approximately -3.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,600,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $503.49 million in ALKS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $431.65 million in ALKS stock with ownership of nearly -30.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in Alkermes plc [NASDAQ:ALKS] by around 24,698,321 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 21,494,925 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 115,158,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,352,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALKS stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,285,710 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,579,851 shares during the same period.