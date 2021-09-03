BMO Capital Markets lifts Ventas Inc. [VTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] gained 0.25% or 0.14 points to close at $56.68 with a heavy trading volume of 1973235 shares. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Ventas Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) announced that it has priced a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.500% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) at 99.744% of the principal amount. The Notes are being issued by Ventas Realty, Limited Partnership (“Ventas Realty”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and will be guaranteed, on a senior unsecured basis, by the Company. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on August 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

On June 28, 2021, the Company agreed to acquire (the “Acquisition”) New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior Investment Group”). The Notes offering is not contingent on the consummation of the Acquisition. However, if (i) the Acquisition has not been consummated on or prior to April 20, 2022 or (ii) prior to such date, the Company notifies the trustee that it will not pursue the consummation of the Acquisition, Ventas Realty will be required to redeem all outstanding Notes at a special mandatory redemption price equal to 101% of their principal amount, together with accrued and unpaid interest, if any.

It opened the trading session at $56.79, the shares rose to $56.86 and dropped to $56.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VTR points out that the company has recorded 2.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, VTR reached to a volume of 1973235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $61.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on VTR stock. On June 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VTR shares from 53 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 51.14.

Ventas Inc. [VTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, VTR shares dropped by -3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.70, while it was recorded at 55.98 for the last single week of trading, and 53.83 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.85 and a Gross Margin at +7.28. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.21.

Return on Total Capital for VTR is now 0.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.91. Additionally, VTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] managed to generate an average of $1,034,346 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ventas Inc. go to -10.90%.

There are presently around $19,961 million, or 94.20% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,853,180, which is approximately 1.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,206,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in VTR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.53 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly -15.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 327 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 24,739,224 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 19,194,164 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 308,235,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,168,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,036,522 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 6,006,234 shares during the same period.