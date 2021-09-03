Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $34

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AXSM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.74%. The company report on August 23, 2021 that Axsome Therapeutics Provides Update on the New Drug Application for AXS-05 for the Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed the Company in a teleconference on August 20, 2021, that its review of the new drug application (NDA) for AXS-05 for the treatment of major depressive disorder would not be completed by the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 22, 2021. The FDA did not request additional information from the Company, and the review of the application is ongoing.

About Major Depressive Disorder.

Over the last 12 months, AXSM stock dropped by -63.50%. The average equity rating for AXSM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $983.12 million, with 37.59 million shares outstanding and 29.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, AXSM stock reached a trading volume of 1899654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $129, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on AXSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.72 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

AXSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.74. With this latest performance, AXSM shares dropped by -45.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.13 for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.64, while it was recorded at 25.74 for the last single week of trading, and 62.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AXSM is now -54.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.05. Additionally, AXSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] managed to generate an average of -$1,715,010 per employee.Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $606 million, or 61.30% of AXSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,614,145, which is approximately 0.4% of the company’s market cap and around 21.47% of the total institutional ownership; IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT, holding 2,315,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.33 million in AXSM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $57.09 million in AXSM stock with ownership of nearly -8.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AXSM] by around 1,993,253 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 2,648,957 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 17,872,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,514,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXSM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,031,037 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,025,257 shares during the same period.